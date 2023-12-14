Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Minnesota Wild meet the Calgary Flames on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center -- beginning at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Wild's Mats Zuccarello and the Flames' Nazem Kadri.

Wild vs. Flames Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Minnesota, Zuccarello has 28 points in 26 games (six goals, 22 assists).

Kirill Kaprizov is another key contributor for Minnesota, with 24 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek's 21 points this season are via 14 goals and seven assists.

In 11 games, Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has conceded 36 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has racked up 282 saves.

Flames Players to Watch

Kadri has recorded eight goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 9%. This places him among the leaders for Calgary with 22 total points (0.8 per game).

Blake Coleman has made a big impact for Calgary this season with 19 points (eight goals and 11 assists).

This season, Elias Lindholm has seven goals and 11 assists for Minnesota.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar's record stands at 4-4-1 on the season, allowing 32 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiling 217 saves with an .871% save percentage (65th in the league).

Wild vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 17th 3.08 Goals Scored 3 21st 23rd 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.48 28th 18th 30.3 Shots 31.3 13th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 29.5 9th 21st 17.78% Power Play % 11.36% 29th 32nd 71.74% Penalty Kill % 82.42% 9th

