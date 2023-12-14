Player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, Nazem Kadri and others are listed when the Minnesota Wild host the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Zuccarello has been a big player for Minnesota this season, with 28 points in 26 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Kirill Kaprizov has 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Joel Eriksson Ek has 14 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 8 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 5 1 0 1 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Kadri has totaled eight goals and 14 assists in 29 games for Calgary, good for 22 points.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 12 1 1 2 4 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Devils Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 0 1 1 5 vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 1 1 2

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -385)

Blake Coleman has racked up 19 points this season, with eight goals and 11 assists.

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Devils Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 1 1 2 5 vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 0 0 4

