Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crow Wing County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Crow Wing County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need here.
Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pequot Lakes High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Brainerd, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
