Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Faribault County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Faribault County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Faribault County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue Earth Area High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
