The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richfield High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Minnetonka High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Washington Technology Magnet School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Robbinsdale Cooper High School at DeLaSalle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Academy at St Paul Academy and Summit School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at St Paul Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy Of Holy Angels at Brooklyn Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony Village High School at Columbia Heights High School