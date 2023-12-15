The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richfield High School at Fridley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Conference: Tri-Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Minnetonka High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Minnetonka, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Washington Technology Magnet School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: St. Paul, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robbinsdale Cooper High School at DeLaSalle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Academy at St Paul Academy and Summit School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: St. Paul, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at St Paul Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Saint Paul, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy Of Holy Angels at Brooklyn Center High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Conference: Tri-Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony Village High School at Columbia Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • Conference: Tri-Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.