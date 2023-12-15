Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Otter Tail County, Minnesota today, we've got the information below.
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Menahga High School at New York Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: New York Mills, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
