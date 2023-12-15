Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pipestone County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pipestone County, Minnesota, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Pipestone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Lake High School at Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Edgerton, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. James High School at Pipestone Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pipestone, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
