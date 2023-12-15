If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Todd County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Todd County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Staples Motley High School at West Central Area Secondary School