The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will look to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UConn has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Gonzaga has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

A total of three Bulldogs games this season have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

