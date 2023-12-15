Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Wadena County, Minnesota today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Menahga High School at New York Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: New York Mills, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
