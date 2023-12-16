Joel Eriksson Ek will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks play at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 20:10 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 16 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points five times.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in six of 27 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Eriksson Ek goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +41.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 27 Games 4 21 Points 0 14 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

