Will Jordan Addison pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has collected 713 yards receiving (54.8 per game) and seven TDs, hauling in 56 balls out of 85 targets this campaign.

In six of 13 games this season, Addison has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0

