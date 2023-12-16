Will Kirill Kaprizov light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

  • In eight of 27 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated five goals and eight assists.
  • He has a 9.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:38 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 2 1 1 21:37 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:35 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:45 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

