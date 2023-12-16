On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Marcus Johansson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johansson stats and insights

Johansson has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Johansson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 15:29 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:05 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:03 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.