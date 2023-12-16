Can we count on Matthew Boldy scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Boldy averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 3 2 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:17 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.