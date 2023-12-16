Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Olmsted County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Olmsted County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyle High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Marshall High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
