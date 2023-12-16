Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gobert tallied eight points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-101 win against the Mavericks.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 14.4 Rebounds 12.5 12.2 12.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 26.4 28.2 PR -- 25.2 27.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

Gobert's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 108.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 126.0 points per game.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have conceded 25.3 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 31 16 21 1 0 2 3 11/23/2022 32 21 16 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.