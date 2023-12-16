The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) will host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) after winning three home games in a row.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Pacers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.6%).

Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 50.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at sixth.

The 113 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 13 fewer points than the Pacers allow (126).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Timberwolves post 111.3 points per game in home games, compared to 114.6 points per game in road games.

In 2023-24, Minnesota is allowing 99.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 111.4.

At home, the Timberwolves are making 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (11.7) than on the road (11.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (37.6%).

Timberwolves Injuries