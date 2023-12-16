Sportsbooks give the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) the advantage on Saturday, December 16, 2023 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-6). Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points. For this matchup, the total has been set at 39 points.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals as they ready for this matchup against the Vikings. The recent betting trends and insights for the Vikings can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Bengals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-3.5) 39 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3.5) 39.5 -188 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Minnesota vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Minnesota has beaten the spread seven times in 13 games.

The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 13 Minnesota games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Cincinnati is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Bengals don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Seven of Cincinnati's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (53.8%).

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Nick Mullens 224.5 (-115) 1.5 (+150) - - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 52.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.