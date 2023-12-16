Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Canucks on December 16, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller and others are listed when the Minnesota Wild host the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wild vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has scored 28 points in 27 games (six goals and 22 assists).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) to the team.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|5
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Joel Eriksson Ek's 21 points this season have come via 14 goals and seven assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Miller has collected 15 goals and 28 assists in 30 games for Vancouver, good for 43 points.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Quinn Hughes is a key piece of the offense for Vancouver with 39 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 30 assists in 30 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.