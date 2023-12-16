How to Watch Xavier vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Arizona vs Purdue (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Kentucky (TBA ET | January 1)
- Alabama vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Xavier has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.
- The Musketeers score 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
- Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 47.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
- Winthrop has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 256th.
- The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers give up.
- Winthrop has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier posted 83.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.1.
- Xavier made 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop is putting up more points at home (87 per game) than away (75).
- In 2023-24 the Eagles are giving up 15.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.8).
- Winthrop drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|W 88-82
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.