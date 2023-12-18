The Minnesota Wild, Joel Eriksson Ek included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 20:16 on the ice per game.

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 16 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In six of 28 games this year, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 21 Points 2 14 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

