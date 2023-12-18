Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Does a bet on Kaprizov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 20:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Kaprizov has a goal in eight games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaprizov has a point in 16 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game 13 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kaprizov hits the over on his points prop total is 35.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 24 Points 1 8 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

