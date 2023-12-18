Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Rossi in that upcoming Wild-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Marco Rossi vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:01 per game on the ice, is +6.

Rossi has scored a goal in nine of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rossi has a point in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Rossi has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 28 games played.

Rossi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Rossi has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 1 17 Points 0 10 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

