Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Marshall County, Minnesota today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo High School at Kittson County Central
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Hallock, MN
- Conference: Seven Star
- How to Stream: Watch Here
