Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 18?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zuccarello stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Zuccarello has picked up one goal and 12 assists on the power play.
- Zuccarello averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|15:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.