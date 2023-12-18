Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at PPG Paints Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Boldy against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Matthew Boldy vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Boldy has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 12:51 on the ice per game.

Boldy has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 21 games this year, Boldy has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Boldy has an assist in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boldy's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 21 Games 2 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

