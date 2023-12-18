Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (15-11) and Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) will clash on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards are players to watch for the Heat and Timberwolves, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSN

BSSUN, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves topped the Pacers on Saturday, 127-109. Their high scorer was Karl-Anthony Towns with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 40 12 4 3 2 2 Anthony Edwards 37 2 4 3 0 7 Naz Reid 17 5 0 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns' averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Edwards contributes with 24.2 points per game, plus 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists.

The Timberwolves receive 12.7 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 12.0 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Timberwolves receive 11.3 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 3.0 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Timberwolves get 13.5 points, 4.6 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Watch Butler, Towns and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 23.4 10.5 3.2 0.7 0.5 2.2 Rudy Gobert 13.6 12.3 0.9 0.6 2.6 0.0 Mike Conley 12.8 3.4 7.4 1.0 0.0 2.7 Naz Reid 15.1 5.7 1.3 0.6 0.7 2.2 Anthony Edwards 14.3 2.8 3.5 0.8 0.5 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.