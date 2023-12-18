Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Todd County, Minnesota today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Todd County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Staples Motley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Staples, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.