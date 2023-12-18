The Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.

Wild vs. Penguins Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has totaled 22 assists and six goals in 28 games. That's good for 28 points.

Kirill Kaprizov has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 24 points (eight goals and 16 assists).

This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-5-2 this season, collecting 282 saves and allowing 36 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (57th in the league).

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 19 assists this season.

Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists).

Malkin has 24 points for Pittsburgh, via 10 goals and 14 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic (3-2-1) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .924% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Wild vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 25th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.96 22nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.18 17th 5th 33.3 Shots 30.4 17th 21st 31.6 Shots Allowed 30.5 16th 27th 12.94% Power Play % 16.84% 22nd 12th 81.05% Penalty Kill % 73% 30th

