Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Anoka County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need.
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andover High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zimmerman High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Francis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avail Academy High School at West Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Christian Academy at United Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
