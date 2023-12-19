Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Hennepin County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mound Westonka High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18
- Location: Northfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranatha Christian Academy at Edison High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy Of Holy Angels at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding Senior High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avail Academy High School at West Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaska High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at Blake School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Community High School at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Christian Academy at United Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mound Westonka High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Northfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
