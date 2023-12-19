Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Houston County, Minnesota today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Grove High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Le Roy, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rushford Peterson High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Houston, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.