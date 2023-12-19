Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lyon County, Minnesota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Canby High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19

7:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Tracy, MN

Tracy, MN Conference: Camden

Camden How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Fairmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Fairmont, MN

Fairmont, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at Minneota High School