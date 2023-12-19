We have high school basketball action in Ramsey County, Minnesota today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Andover High School at St Paul Central High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 19

2:45 PM CT on December 19 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy Of Holy Angels at Highland Park Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Harding Senior High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Croix Prep Academy at Nova Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN Conference: Skyline

Skyline How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles High School at Humboldt Senior High School