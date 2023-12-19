Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Rice County, Minnesota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rice County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mound Westonka High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18
- Location: Northfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mound Westonka High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Northfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.