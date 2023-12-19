Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Rock County, Minnesota today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rock County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hills-Beaver Creek High School at Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Edgerton, MN
- Conference: Red Rock
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.