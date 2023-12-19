Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roseau County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Roseau County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Grand Forks Senior High School at Roseau High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Roseau, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Warroad High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Warroad, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Grand Forks Senior High School at Roseau High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Roseau, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
