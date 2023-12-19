Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stearns County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Stearns County, Minnesota today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Stearns County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melrose High School at West Central Area Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Barrett, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sauk Centre Secondary School at Kimball High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kimball, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
