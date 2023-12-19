Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Washington County, Minnesota is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Forest Lake, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Croix Prep Academy at Nova Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.