Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wright County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Wright County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wright County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chanhassen High School at Buffalo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Buffalo, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
