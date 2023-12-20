Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Towns, in his most recent time out, had 18 points and eight rebounds in a 112-108 win over the Heat.

If you'd like to place a bet on Towns' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.2 22.5 Rebounds 8.5 9.5 10.2 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.0 PRA -- 34.7 35.7 PR -- 31.7 32.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.9



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Towns has made 8.0 shots per game, which accounts for 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 25.9 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 23 11 3 1 2 2

