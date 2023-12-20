Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ramsey County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Champlin Park High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 20
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Washington Technology Magnet School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Cities Academy at Washington Technology Magnet School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
