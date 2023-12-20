The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) on December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Minnesota is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The 76ers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 25th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 14-3 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves score 112.6 points per game, 1.8 less than on the road (114.4). Defensively they allow 100.3 points per game at home, 10.9 less than away (111.2).

At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26.2 assists per game, 0.5 more than on the road (25.7).

Timberwolves Injuries