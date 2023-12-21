Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
Should you wager on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- In four of 30 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, and has scored one goal.
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 6-1
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
