Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Brown County, Minnesota today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sleepy Eye High School at Nicollet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Nicollet, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Ulm High School at Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School
- Game Time: 9:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Granada, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.