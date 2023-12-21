Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crow Wing County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brainerd High School at St. Michael Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Saint Michael, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.