Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burnsville High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rush City High School at Hope Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.