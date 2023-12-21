Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you reside in Houston County, Minnesota and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenville-Emmons High School at Spring Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Spring Grove, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mabel Canton High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Houston, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.