For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jacob Middleton a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

  • Middleton has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Middleton has no points on the power play.
  • Middleton's shooting percentage is 17.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 26:43 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 23:49 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 27:15 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:02 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:30 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:47 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

